Sunderland woman landed with £687 bill after dumping 20 bags of rubbish on neighbour’s doorstep

A woman who dumped 20 bags of household rubbish outside her next-door neighbour’s home has been handed a £687 bill after she was taken to court.

Magistrates in Sunderland heard fly-tipper Donna Murray left the back lane of her then-home in St Leonard Street, Hendon, littered with bin liners.

A statement from an environmental enforcement officer from Sunderland City Council was read out in court by prosecutor Michelle Irving.

Ms Irving said the officer was alerted, on April 11, 2017, to “a large deposit of approximately 20 black bags, a brown armchair and a yellow dumpy bag full of household waste” behind number 77.

“On closer inspection of the waste, an addressed letter to Miss Donna Murray, 75 St Leonard Street, Hendon was found amongst a white carrier bag within the yellow dumpy bag,” Ms Irving said.

A card was left asking her to contact the council. However, no contact was made and the officer returned to speak to Murray on April 19 and was questioned.

“Miss Murray admitted she had thrown a large quantity of black bags containing household waste over her rear wall,” Ms Irving added.

She was told to pay a £350 fixed penalty, which she failed to pay despite reminders and she was taken to court.

She failed to turn up and a warrant was issued for her arrest.

Murray, who now lives in Fuller Road, pleaded guilty to depositing controlled waste or on land, without an environmental permit.

She claimed she had not received the fixed penalty ticket or reminders.

She told magistrates she denied responsibility for the yellow bag and sofa, despite her name and address being on a letter.

She was fined £340, with £313 costs – including £193 clear-up costs – plus a £34 victim surcharge.

Deputy Leader Michael Mordey said after the case: “It is not acceptable for people to think they can dump their waste and rubbish wherever they like.”

