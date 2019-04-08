Sunderland weather forecast: Dull day but this is when the sun will return

The weather is set to be dull today, as forecasters predict cloud throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sunderland?

This morning will be overcast throughout. The temperature will reach 7C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sunderland?

This afternoon will continue to be cloudy throughout. The temperature will climb slightly, reaching its peak of 8C by 1pm and remaining so throughout the rest of the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sunderland?

This evening will then be partly cloudy but dry. The temperature will dip to 7C by 9pm and remain so throughout the evening and overnight.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sunderland?

Tomorrow will then see bright, uninterrupted sunshine throughout most of the day. Maximum temperature of 8C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sunderland?

The Met Office UK outlook for Friday 12 April to Sunday 21 April said: “Friday will be cold but mostly dry across the north with perhaps a few light showers and some snow flurries, even to lower levels, but with no significant accumulations expected.

“There is a greater chance of rain in the south, but details of this are uncertain and many areas will see some good spells of dry weather developing with some overnight frosts.”