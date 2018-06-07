Sunderland TV presenter launches petition responding to Grenfell Tower tragedy

Sunderland architect and TV presenter George Clarke has launched a petition in a bid to increase safety in the wake of the Grenfell tragedy.

At least 72 people died in a blaze at Grenfell Tower, in West London, last June.

An inquiry into the disaster heard earlier this week that the cladding on the tower caused flames to spread faster "than dropping a match into a barrel of petrol".

Mr Clarke has now started a campaign to ban combustible materials on residential tower blocks, schools and hospitals.

The Sunderland-born 44-year-old started a petition this morning, and it has already had more than 4,000 signatures.

On the petition, Mr Clarke said: "What happened at Grenfell Tower was a national disgrace.

"Combustible cladding and insulation caused the fire to spread so quickly.

"One year on hundreds of buildings are still at risk.

"We need an immediate ban on combustible materials on high-rise residential buildings (18m+), schools and hospitals."

The post on the petition page added: "Fire experts and journalist investigations have shown that the combustible cladding and insulation on Grenfell caused the fire to burn so fiercely and spread so quickly, contributing to the tragic deaths of so many that night.

"Building regulations and guidance did nothing to stop this from happening, and hundreds of buildings around the country are still wrapped in dangerous materials.

"The government has announced a consultation on combustible materials but, one year on, we need a ban now."

The petition can be signed at https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/220460