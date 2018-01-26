Sunderland tops 'Championship property league' as house prices outperform team

The Black Cats may be struggling to climb out of the relegation zone, but Sunderland is topping the league when it comes to property prices.

Property website Zoopla has analysed house prices in the home cities and towns of all teams in the upper football leagues in England, and Sunderland comes out top.

Despite its current poor Championship position, Sunderland takes first place in Zoopla’s Property Championship with average property price growth of 7.36%

And it even beats mighty Manchester United, which tops the Property Premier League with average property price growth in the club’s surrounding area of 6.10 per cent in the last 12 months

Wealthy Chelsea is bottom of the Property Premier League as the average property has declined in value by 0.44%.

Zoopla spokesman Lawrence Hall said: "Despite the club’s poor pitch performance - currently 22nd in the Championsip - properties around the Stadium of Light have witnessed a strong average price growth of 7.36% and are now worth £100,333.

"Leeds United, currently 10th in the Championship, takes second place with a 6.49% property price increase in the past year, and Sheffield Wednesday follows in third place (17th in the Championship) as properties here have seen a 5.77% boost since January 2017."

Zoopla compared average property price growth in the areas around Britain’s Premier League and Championship football club grounds and charted them based on their change in value over the past 12 months.

And the property results don't track with the teams' on-pitch performance.

Despite Chelsea’s strong performance on the pitch - third in the Premier League at present - and status as one of Britain’s wealthiest football clubs, its surrounding properties haven’t enjoyed such a bountiful year.

It places last in Zoopla’s league table as homes around Stamford Bridge have suffered a decline in value of 0.44%, with the average home now worth £1,207,883 (down from £1,213,216). Watford takes penultimate position with an average property price growth of just 0.83% over the past year.

This is closely followed by Arsenal(0.96 per cent) - a team that appears to be underperforming both on and off the pitch (currently sixth in the Premier League).

Lawrence said: "As the transfer window comes to a close, it’s interesting to see which football towns and cities have performed better in property value terms than their own teams.

"Alexis Sanchez’s move from Arsenal to Manchester United means not only has he climbed the ranks of the football Premier League, he now sits at the head of the property league too."