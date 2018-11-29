Sunderland ‘til I Die on Netflix: First look at scenes from the series and when you can watch it yourself

After months of anticipation, audiences will finally get to see the Netflix documentary about Sunderland AFC next month.

Production company Fulwell73, which was set up by lifelong Sunderland fans Gabe and Ben Turner, Leo Pearlman and their friend Ben Winston, followed the Blacks Cats in last season’s demoralising campaign in which they suffered a successive second relegation.

It’s been a labour of love for the company, who are such ardent fans they named their company after the old Fulwell end in Roker Park and after the year Sunderland last lifted the FA Cup.

The resulting access all areas docu-series called Sunderland ‘til I Die, which has eight episodes, will be available on Netflix from December 14, 2018.

As well as the on-pitch action, it features candid interviews with former chief executive Martin Bain, sacked manager Simon Grayson, fans and behind the scenes staff at the Stadium of Light.

It follows in the infamous footsteps of the BBC documentary Premier Passions, which followed Peter Reid and his Sunderland side during the 1996-97 season when the club was relegated from the top flight.

Fulwell73 are currently filming a second series at the club, but whether it will be released will depend on the success of the first series.

For those who can’t wait until December 14, Sunderland AFC is hosting an advanced screening of the series on Wednesday, December 5 2018 at Sunderland Empire.

The exclusive, invite only, screening is not open to the public, but SAFC season card holders are being offered the chance to be there with 200 places available for season card holders.

To be in with a chance of getting a ticket you have to apply on the link here

Closing date for entries is Sunday, December 2 2018 at 5pm. Attendees must be aged 15 or over.

Successful applicants will be contacted via email on Monday, December 3 2018. Tickets are non-transferable.

