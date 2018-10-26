Sunderland taxi firm's own Carpool Karaoke searches for a Christmas star for its singalong series

A Sunderland taxi firm is on the look out for customers to start in its own Christmas carol-oke.

After the success of their first CabPool Karaoke series, Station Taxis is once again giving customers the opportunity to take part in the popular singalong in one of its vehicles.

Station Taxis is searching for customers to feature in their Cabpool Karaoke festive special.

Inspired by the popular celebrity karaoke series on James Corden’s Late Late show, Station Taxis created a five-part series back in May this year, which racked up over 150,000 views and reached more than 320,000 people on social media.

The online videos featured drivers, customers, Sunderland pop-rock band Fire Lady Luck and celebrities including Katie Bulmer-Cooke and Mimic Men’s Carl Halbert, all singing along to their favourite songs.

The taxi firm is now asking customers to take part in a new festive edition.

Natalie Bland, its marketing manager, said “Since we launched CabPool Karaoke, we have had requests from customers and messages on social media from people asking us to do it

again.”

Rob Berry and Katie Bulmer-Cooke belted out the hits of Steps.

“We had so much fun creating it and it brought plenty of smiles to people’s faces, so we thought it would be great to get everyone into the festive spirit by bringing it back for a Christmas Special.”

Rob Berry, who has driven for Station Taxis for over 20 years, featured in the last CabPool and will be starring in the Christmas Special, said: “I’ve had people trying to sing with me in my taxi ever since.

"Our customers loved it and we all certainly got a laugh out of it. I can’t wait to take part in Christmas CabPool.”

Shooting for the video will take place daytime on Wednesday, November 14.

Driver Rob Berry and the band Fire Lady Luck sang a series of songs during their video.

Anyone who would like to take part can email marketing@stationtaxis.com with their availability for that day, the single location where they would like to be picked up from and dropped off, why they should feature and also vote for which hit should be in the video via its Facebook page.

Previous videos can be watched via the firm's website.