Sunderland taxi firm's Christmas cabpool karaoke gets passengers in the festive spirit

Panto stars and hair stylist are among the latest guests in a taxi firm's tribute to Carpool Karaoke.

Station Taxis launched its own CabPool Karaoke earlier this year, with the idea providing a hit with its customers.

Megan Bamborough and a pal joined in the festivities.

Now it has put together a series of Christmas specials in the videos, which have been inspired by James Corden's Late Late Show segment, which has featured a host of A-List celebrities.

Station invited followers to vote for their favourite festive song via social media, with the chosen track Slade's Merry Christmas Everybody.

It features taxi driver Rob Berry, who starred in the last CabPool Karaoke series, who was joined by Dick 'N' Dom's Richard McCourt and West End star Josh Andrews, who are appearing in this year's Sunderland Empire panto Peter Pan.

Customer Hannah Mullen and joined in after the search for guests to join in, while Megan Bamborough, of Show Off hair and beauty in Roker, also signed up to take part.

Rob Berry joined by Hannah Mullen during their CabPool Karaoke singalong.

Rob, who has worked for the company for over 20 years, said: “Everyone loved the last one, so we had to do it again.

"It’s all about having a laugh and spreading the Christmas cheer.

“Christmas is our busiest time of year, so it was good to get into the festive spirit with our customers and special guests.”

Megan said she had "loved it" and added “it had put her in such a good mood.”