Sunderland taxi decorated with poppies in tribute to the work of Royal British Legion

A Sunderland transport team has unveiled a special 'Poppy Taxi' to commemorate the centenary of Armistice.

Station Taxis wanted to show its support to the Royal British Legion’s annual poppy appeal, so has branded one of its vehicles with the flowers to raise awareness of the campaign and this year's Armistice Day milestone.

It will remain in operation throughout the year, with the vehicle prepared in time for this year's Remembrance Day, which will mark 100 years since the end of the First World War.

The Poppy Appeal is the Royal British Legion’s biggest fundraising campaign held every year in November, the period of Remembrance, and raises funds for servicemen and women and their families.

Trevor Hines, managing director at Station Taxis, said: “We have displayed poppies on our vehicles for a number of years.

"We felt that with this year being the Centenary of Armistice day, that we should do something special to commemorate the fallen who lost their lives in the First World War.

“We hope that the taxi will encourage people to go and buy a poppy ahead of this year’s Remembrance Day and actively engage with the Royal British Legion’s campaign.”

Peter Milne, community fundraiser for the Royal British Legion in Sunderland, said: “The Royal British Legion would like to thank Station Taxis for this wonderful show of support.

"Remembrance Sunday is always a very important day for the Armed Forces community and this will be greatly appreciated by them.

“The work of the Legion is as relevant and vital today as it was in the aftermath of the First World War when the charity was founded.

"Donations during this Poppy Appeal will help the legion support today’s Armed Forces community through hardships, injury and bereavements.

"Generations of the Armed Forces have continued to serve and sacrifice since the First World War, and we recognise and thank them all for their contribution.”