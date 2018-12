Sunderland supermarket opening times: When are Asda, Tesco, Sainsbury's, Morrisons, Aldi and Lidl open over Christmas and New Year?

You shopped until you dropped and wondered if it's possible to fit anything else in the fridge - but it's still possible you've forgotten something, and your supplies will only last so long.

In a world of 24-hour shopping, it's easy to get caught out over Christmas and New Year when shop opening times vary.

Here's a list of the main supermarkets in Sunderland and when they'll be open - and closed - over Christmas and New Year:

Asda

Sunderland Leechmere

Christmas Eve - closes at 7pm

Christmas Day - Closed

Boxing Day - 9am - 6pm

Thursday 27th - opens at 6am

Friday 28th - 24 hours

Saturday 29th - closes 10pm

Sunday 30th - 10am - 4pm

New Year's Eve - 7am - 7pm

New Year's Day - 10am -5pm

January 2 - opens 7am

Sunderland Portsmouth Road

Christmas Eve - closes at 7pm

Christmas Day - Closed

Boxing Day - 9am to 6pm

Thursday 27th - 7am - 10pm

Friday 28th - 7am - 10pm

Saturday 29th - 7am - 10pm

Sunday 30th - 10am - 4pm

New Year's Eve - 7am - 7pm

New Year's Day - 10am -5pm

January 2 - 7am - 10pm

Ryhope

Christmas Eve - closes at 7pm

Christmas Day - Closed

Boxing Day - 9am to 6pm

Thursday 27th - 7am - 10pm

Friday 28th - 7am - 10pm

Saturday 29th - 7am - 10pm

Sunday 30th - 10am - 4pm

New Year's Eve - 7am - 7pm

New Year's Day - 10am -5pm

January 2 - 7am - 10pm

Washington

Christmas Eve - closes at 7pm

Christmas Day - Closed

Boxing Day - 9am - 6pm

Thursday 27th - opens at 6am

Friday 28th - 24 hours

Saturday 29th - closes 10pm

Sunday 30th - 10am - 4pm

New Year's Eve - 8am - 7pm

New Year's Day - 10am -5pm

January 2 - opens 7am

Boldon

Christmas Eve - closes at 7pm

Christmas Day - Closed

Boxing Day - 9am - 6pm

Thursday 27th - opens at 6am

Friday 28th - 24 hours

Saturday 29th - closes 10pm

Sunday 30th - 10am - 4pm

New Year's Eve - 6am - 7pm

New Year's Day - 10am -5pm

January 2 - opens 7am

Thompson Road Petrol

Christmas Eve - closes at 11pm

Christmas Day - closed

Boxing Day - opens 6am

All other days - 24 hours

Tesco

Sunderland Extra, Newcastle Road

Christmas Eve - closes at 7pm

Christmas Day - closed

Boxing Day - 9am to 6pm

Thursday, Friday and Saturday - 6am to 11pm

Sunday 30th - 10am - 4pm

New Year's Eve - 6am to 7pm

New Year's Day - 9am to 6pm

Sunderland Metro (The Bridges)

Christmas Eve - closes 5.30pm

Christmas Day - closed

Boxing Day - 9am to 5.30pm

Thursday - 7am to 8pm

Friday and Saturday - 7am to 6pm

Sunday December 30 - 11am to 5pm

New Year's Eve - 7am to 5.30pm

New Year's Day - closed

Silksworth Road Esso Express

Christmas Eve - 6am to 10pm

Christmas Day - closed

Boxing Day - 8am to 10pm

Thursday - Sunday - 6am to 10.30pm

New Year's Eve - 6am to 10pm

New Year's Day - 8am to 10pm

Sainsbury's

Silksworth

Christmas Eve - closes 6pm

Christmas Day - closed

Boxing Day - 9am to 5pm

December 27th to 29th - 7am to 9pm

Sunday December 30th - 7am to 7pm

New Year's Eve - 7am to 7pm

New Year's Day - 9am to 5pm

Riverside Road

Christmas Eve - closes 6pm

Christmas Day - closed

Boxing Day - 9am to 5pm

December 27th to 29th - 7am to 9pm

Sunday December 30th - 7am to 7pm

New Year's Eve - 7am to 7pm

New Year's Day - 9am to 5pm

Washington

Christmas Eve - closes 6pm

Christmas Day - closed

Boxing Day - 9am to 5pm

December 27th to 29th - 8am to 9pm

Sunday December 30th - 8am to 7pm

New Year's Eve - 8am to 7pm

New Year's Day - 9am to 5pm

Morrisons

Seaburn

Christmas Eve closes 6pm

Christmas Day - closed

Boxing Day - 9am to 6pm

Thursday, Friday and Saturday - 7am - 10pm

Sunday December 30th - 10am to 4pm

New Year's Eve - 6am to 6pm

New Year's Day - 9am to 6pm

Doxford Park

Christmas Eve closes 6pm

Christmas Day - closed

Boxing Day - 9am to 6pm

Thursday, Friday and Saturday - 7am - 10pm

Sunday December 30th - 10am to 4pm

New Year's Eve - 6am to 7pm

New Year's Day - 9am to 6pm

Lidl

Roker

Christmas Eve - closes 6pm

Christmas Day - closed

Boxing Day - closed

Thursday and Friday - open 8am to 8pm

Saturday - 8am to 10pm

Sunday - 10am to 4pm

New Year's Eve - 8am to 6pm

New Year's Day - closed

Durham Road

Christmas Eve - closes 6pm

Christmas Day - closed

Boxing Day - closed

Thursday and Friday - open 8am to 8pm

Saturday - 8am to 9pm

Sunday - 10am to 4pm

New Year's Eve - 8am to 6pm

New Year's Day - closed

Grangetown

Christmas Eve - closes 6pm

Christmas Day - closed

Boxing Day - closed

Thursday and Friday - open 8am to 8pm

Saturday - 8am to 10pm

Sunday - 10am to 4pm

New Year's Eve - 8am to 6pm

New Year's Day - closed

Hylton

Christmas Eve - closes 6pm

Christmas Day - closed

Boxing Day - closed

Thursday and Friday - 8am to 8pm

Saturday - 8am to 10pm

Sunday 10am - 4pm

New Year's Eve - 8am to 6pm

New Year's Day - closed

Houghton

Christmas Eve - closes 6pm

Christmas Day - closed

Boxing Day - closed

Thursday and Friday - open 8am to 8pm

Saturday - 8am to 10pm

Sunday - 10am to 4pm

New Year's Eve - 8am to 6pm

New Year's Day - closed

Aldi

Christmas Eve

• All stores open 8am-6pm.

Christmas Day

• All stores closed.

Boxing Day

• All stores closed.

Thursday 27 December

• All stores open 8am-10pm.

Friday 28 December

• All stores open 8am-10pm.

Saturday 29 December

• All stores open 8am-10pm.

Sunday 30 December

• All stores open 10am-4pm.

New Year’s Eve

• All stores open 8am-6pm.

New Year’s Day

• All stores closed