Sunderland street sealed off: LIVE updates as police and fire crews called to deal with loose chimney and falling bricks in Carley Road

A Sunderland street has been sealed off while emergency services deal with a loose chimney as bricks have fallen onto the path below.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "At 1.41pm today (Monday), police received a report of a loose chimney at an address on Carley Road, Sunderland.

"A number of bricks had fallen from the chimney onto the nearby footpath. Nobody has been injured.

"Emergency services are at the scene and relevant partners have been notified."

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service currently have one fire engine and an aerial ladder are at the scene.

A police cordon is in place

