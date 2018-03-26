Sunderland store holds Easter fundraiser in aid of family charities

Store staff are hopping to it in a bid to raise cash for three charities.

Sunderland's Wilko store is running a weekend of Easter activities to launch the chain's ‘Together for Families’ programme, working with the Alzheimer’s Society, Save the Children and Teenage Cancer Trust in a bid to raise £5million in three years to help support families when they need it the most.

The Easter Bunny with staff at Wilko

The team at Sunderland's store in Fawcett Street will be joined by the Easter Bunny with a range of activities including a colouring competition, face painting, an Easter egg raffle and an Easter-themed tombola.

Sarah Riley, store manager at wilko Sunderland, said: “We are regularly one of the top fundraising Wilko stores and were the top charity store in 2017 within the whole company.

"The fantastic support of our customers and team members means we are able to consistently work with charities that help projects in the local area.

“We’re excited to continue our fundraising activities and aim to raise even more money this year.”

Nick Wilkinson, family charity ambassador for the company, said: “We are thrilled to be launching our new charity programme with the Sunderland store Easter activity.

"All the charities tackle a key social issue that our customers can face in everyday family life. The funding goes towards helping families in the UK when they need it the most.

“Helping good causes and supporting great work in our community is at the heart of what we do at wilko and we’re looking forward to achieving our £5 million target over the next three years.”

The colouring competition launches on Friday and will be judged on Easter Monday. Facepainting takes place on Saturday from 12 - 2pm