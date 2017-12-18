Sunderland son banned from visiting own mother after campaign of harassment

A troublesome son has been banned from visiting his mother after a campaign of harassment against her which has seen him jailed in the past.

Grant Leadbitter, 24, continually pestered his mum at her home in Londonderry Street, Silskworth, turning up at all hours to bang on the windows and doors, South Northumbria magistrates heard.

His mother is in a very difficult position, because she is still his mother at the end of the day Paul Anderson, prosecuting

Now he has been banned from entering the street and its back lane for two years under the terms of a restraining order.

Prosecutor Paul Anderson said: “The victim is the defendant’s mother.

“There was previously a restraining order, which he breached on several occasions.

“He consequently attended her address banging on the door, demanding to be let in

“He recently served a custodial sentence. His mother is in a very difficult position, because she is still his mother at the end of the day.

“He was recalled in October to serve the remainder of a custodial sentence.

“Clearly he hasn’t learned the error of his ways.”

Mr Anderson said that on his release he had nowhere to go and went to stay with his mother.

On November 1, she came home at 11.30pm to find Leadbitter asking for money because his benefits had not been paid.

Mr Anderson said she gave him £70, then told him to move out.

“The following morning he was banging on the front window, demanding to get in.

“His behaviour was so aggressive that she was frightened by him.

“He came back the following afternoon, banging on the doors and windows. She was distressed by this.

“When he came back a third time she said ‘I don’t want anything more to do with you’.

“He still wouldn’t leave and kept banging on the windows.

“By the time the police arrived he had left.

“He was back at 7.40am the next day, she could see him in the rear yard. Police arrived and he was arrested.

“He became a little bit aggressive towards them and said it was nothing to do with them.

“He disagreed what he was doing caused harassment to his mum.”

Leadbitter, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to harassment.

David Forrester, defending, said: “He wasn’t on a restraining order.

“There was nothing preventing him from going to his mum’s address.

“He’s not assaulted his mum, it’s just been a tempestuous relationship.

“He has been involved in drugs and has brought trouble to his mum’s door.

“Mum gets to the point where she doesn’t think she cam handle him anymore.

“His money is being paid to her bank account.

“He has begged her for money, but it’s his money, that’s why he was banging on the door.

“She ignores him, he knocks on the window, she calls the police.”

Leadbitter was sentenced to five weeks imprisonment, suspended for 24 months and was told to pay £50 in compensation to his mum.

A restraining order was made for two years, banning Leadbitter from threatening, harassing or pestering his mother or to enter the street where she lives.