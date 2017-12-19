Sunderland’s top 10 taxi drop-off points revealed

Did anyone call a cab?

As 2017 draws to a close, Station Taxis has ranked the city’s top ten leisure drop off points.

The Cooper Rose comes in at No 5

The firm, which handles more than 30,000 calls each week, has been keeping track of the most popular destinations that their customers have been travelling to since January.

In compiling the data, Station Taxis excluded transport hubs, hospitals, health centres and educational institutions in a bid to find the most popular leisure and shopping venues.

Unsurprisingly, pubs and bars make up half the list, while The Bridges bags the top spot.

The top ten drop-off points are:

Sunderland Empire

1. The Bridges Shopping Centre, City Centre

2. Sainsburys, Silksworth

3. The Stadium of Light

4. Millview Club, Fulwell

5. Cooper Rose, City Centre

6. The Chesters, Chester Road

7. Asda, Grangetown

8. Hilton Garden Inn, Vaux Brewery Way

9. The Rosedene, Tunstall

10. Empire Theatre, City Centre

Andy Bradley, centre director at the Bridges, said: “We were hopeful the Bridges would appear in the top ten, but to be flagged up as the number one taxi destination is great news and highlights how many people recognise the strong retail offer we have here in Sunderland.”

Catherine Graham, director of Sales at Hilton Garden Inn Sunderland, said: “We are delighted to be ranked in the Top 10 Sunderland destinations. People travelling to the hotel are enjoying our bar and restaurant offer. The Karbon Grill is becoming very popular and we hope this continues in the

new year.”

Trevor Hines, managing director at Station Taxis, said: “As a company we have had a very successful year and we are very pleased that our customers are

enjoying more of their time shopping and socialising within the city.

“With the ongoing improvements that are currently taking place across Sunderland, we are confident that this trend will continue, thus giving a further boost to the local economy.

“It will also be interesting to see which new venues could make the list in the future.”

The most popular time for people in Sunderland to book a Station Taxi was on a Saturday night at 11pm, and more customers are choosing to book by App which has more than doubled over this year.