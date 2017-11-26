Sunderland's New Wear Crossing: Have you voted for your favourite name yet?

Sunderland's new Wear crossing needs a name - and you have the opportunity to get involved in the landmark process.

Northern Spire, The Prism and Lumen Point were announced as the final three names earlier this week - and more than 8,000 people have cast their votes so far. One is emerging as a clear favourite, with almost half the vote - have you cast yours yet?

A panel of judges were given the important task of coming up with the shortlist for a public vote - and you've been sharing your views, and picking your favourite, since the announcement was made.

Councillor Harry Trueman, deputy leader of Sunderland City Council, has called on the public to get involved in this huge next step for the city.

The vote will remain open until this Wednesday, November 29. Don't forget to get involved online in our above poll, via email here or by filling in the coupon, featured in your Sunderland Echo newspaper each day.