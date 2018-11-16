Sunderland's new Super Tramp trampoline park hits the heights

A new Sunderland trampoline park is off to a flying start.

The former Gravity Force park, on the Sunrise Enterprise Park, has reopened after being taken over by Devon-based Super Tramp.

The Super Tramp trampoline park

Gravity Force closed its doors unexpectedly in August.

Super Tramp, which is owned by Jet Sports Limited, introduced the first garden trampoline to the UK back in 1983 and began supplying trampoline parks nationwide in 2016.

The company now provides products and parts to several locations across the country and has opened its own trampoline park in Plymouth. The Sunderland site is the business's first outside the South West.

The firm announced at the weekend that it was taking over the former Gravity Force site.

Mark Schofield

Jet Sports Ltd director Mark Schofield said the company was delighted to have opened its second Super Tramp park.

The move has created around 30 new jobs, half of which have gone to former Gravity Force employees who found themselves out of work when the previous park closed.

"It has been really good," said Mark.

"We have already had a couple of five star reviews on Facebook, which is great."

The new park is up and running

The company had been looking at sites nationwide and the decision to take over the former Gravity Force site had been an obvious one, he added: "We have been very keen to expand for obvious reasons and it is a great location in a great area.

"There is excellent potential here and we feel we can really make it work."

He is delighted to have been able to take on so many of the former Gravity Force workers.

"We have got 15 or 16 members of staff who were made redundant before from here," he said.

There's more to Super Tramp than trampolines

"It is nice to be in a position to give them their jobs back. They all seemed quite keen to come back after speaking to ourselves about our plans for the business and the building."