Sunderland's Lauren Laverne to replace Shaun Keaveny as host on BBC 6 Music's breakfast show

Sunderland's own star of TV and radio has landed one of the top roles in the industry.

Lauren Laverne is to replace Shaun Keaveny on BBC 6 Music's breakfast show, the station has announced.

The presenter, formerly a singer in the successful Sunderland 1990s pop punk band Kenickie, will make the move in January 2019, the BBC has said.

Lauren said this morning in a tweet: "Some news guys, breakfast means breakfast."

She added in a statement: "I'm so excited about our new show. Whatever the day brings for our listeners we intend to get them ready for it with a fantastic selection of music and guests who have something worth hearing to say. I can't wait to get started."

After her notable music career, the former St Anthony's pupil moved into broadcasting, making a name for herself on television and radio, including as a regular presenter on The Culture Show.

The 40-year-old, who has also appeared on Mock the Week, Have I Got News for You and Never Mind the Buzzcocks, is already one of the most popular presenters on 6 Music, drawing 1.06 million daily listeners - only slightly behind Keaveny's audience of 1.07 million.

Keaveny and his co-presenter Matt Everitt are move to the afternoon in a shake-up of the digital-only stations schedule, taking the slot currently occupied by Mark Radcliffe and Stuart Maconie.

In turn, they will move to weekend breakfast, while Mary Anne Hobbs gets promoted to weekday mid-mornings.

Lauren, who currently earns between £230,000 - £239,999 per year at the Beeb, also presents Late Night Woman's Hour on Radio 4 and anchors the BBC's coverage of Glastonbury, as well as running The Pool - a lifestyle website aimed at women.

The BBC said when she moves to breakfast, she'll get an extra half-hour in bed compared to her predecessor, with the new programme starting at 7.30am.

Keaveny has presented 6 Music's breakfast show for the last 11 years, which included during worrying times for the station when the BBC tried to shut it down as part of changes to its services

The station was saved after an unprecedented outcry from listeners, with the protest gathering support from star names such as David Bowie and Mark Ronson, as well as its own presenters.

Since its reprieve in 2010, the alternative music station has gone from strength to strength, recently posting record listening figures of 2.5million per week.

The schedule changes at BBC 6 Music were announced on the same day as Nick Grimshaw left BBC Radio 1's breakfast show, and a day after Eddie Mair departed Radio 4's PM programme.