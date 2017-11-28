Sunderland's historic Doxford gatehouse targeted in suspected arson attack

Sections of a building which was once the entrance to Sunderland's shipyards has been lost in a blaze.

Rooms inside the Doxford's West shipyard gatehouse, in Woodbine Terrace, Pallion, have been left severely damage by the fire, which also claimed wooden stairs inside the structure.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service has said the cause of the fire is believed to be malicious, with the inquiry left in the hands of police.

Firefighters from Sunderland Central and North Moor fire stations were called to the site, near to the Sunderland Wall climbing centre, to find the fire had taken hold on the ground floor and first floor of the building.

Officers wearing breathing apparatus were sent in and used a hose reel to put out the fire, with a extension ladder also used in the call out.

Other areas of the building were damaged by smoke.

The building is at the centre of a campaign to preserve it for future generations, as Sunderland City Council has plans to build a dual carriageway as part of the third stage of Sunderland's Strategic Transport Corridor to link the New Wear Crossing with with city centre and the Port of Sunderland.

The council has plans and a budget in place to save the gates and archway and move those to a new location.

It says it recognises the importance of its heritage but that it is in a poor condition and cannot justify the funds to save it in its entirety.

However, others would like to see the whole structure saved, with the Save Doxford’s West Gateway Facebook page and a petition set up by supporters.

The incident happened yesterday at 3pm.

Anyone with information about the fire can contact Northumbria Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.