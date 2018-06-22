Sunderland's Foundation of Light gets funding to fight extremism

Sunderland's Foundation of Light is spearheading the fight against extremism.

The Foundation – the official charity of Sunderland AFC - was today announced as one of ten sports-based projects across the UK to receive funding from the Home Office’s Building a Stronger Britain Together (BSBT) programme.

The charity has been awarded £50,000 for its‘Tackle It’ project, which will work with 1,200 young people to promote the importance of diversity and challenge beliefs in a safe environment.

The work aims to improve tolerance, self-esteem and improve achievement levels among the city’s youth.

The award is part of a wider announcement of £400,000 to ten sports-related projects across the country made by Baroness Williams, Home Office Minister for Countering Extremism, at an event held at St Andrew’s stadium in Birmingham.

Announcing the funding, Baroness Williams, Minister for Countering Extremism, said: "The work that Sunderland are doing to bring people from a wide range of backgrounds together shows that sport has a uniquely powerful way to break down barriers and provide a common platform to unite us all.

"This is why Building a Stronger Britain Together is providing funding to organisations to strengthen our communities so that they can stand against those who seek to divide us with extremist views."

Other groups receiving funding include England Netball and football club foundations across the country.

Commenting on the announcement, Lesley Spuhler OBE, Foundation of Light said: "It’s fantastic to be part of the BSBT network which mirrors our belief in creating a truly inclusive society where everyone has the chance to realise their potential.

"This funding will help raise awareness of different cultures and beliefs among young people and help them establish the kind of communities we all want to be part of."

They join a network of more than 160 organisations who have received support from BSBT since it was set up in 2015 as part of the government’s counter-extremism strategy.

It supports civil society and community organisations who work to create more resilient communities, stand up to extremism in all its forms and offer vulnerable individuals a positive alternative.

The BSBT network includes grassroots campaigns that bring together young people from segregated communities, build resilience to extremism and challenge extremist narratives.