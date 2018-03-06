Sunderland route reopen to traffic after snow storms bring down lighting columns

Motorists have been able to use a busy route in and out of Sunderland today after it was closed due to damage caused by the bad weather.

The A1018 Southern Radial Route was closed off last Wednesday from its junction with Ocean Road near the Hendon Grange pub, along Saint Nazaire Way, at its junction at Salterfen Road and to the roundabout at the B1287 to Seaham.

Access was blocked off to the A1018 Southern Radial Route at Salterfen Road yesterday. Photo from the @NELiveTraffic camera feed.

The diversion was put in place to traffic after six lighting columns came down on Wednesday night and a further two fell on Thursday.

Traffic was backed up yesterday as people began to return to work following the snowy weather last week and over the weekend.

Sunderland City Council has confirmed the roads have reopened this morning, with work to begin at 9.30am tomorrow to repair the columns.

The work will be carried out behind a rolling traffic signal controlled closure and is likely to last a week.