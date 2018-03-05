Sunderland road to remain shut after lighting columns fall in bad weather

A major route is to remain closed until further notice after lighting columns fell during the snow storms.

The A1018 is closed with its junction with Ocean Road, along Saint Nazaire Way, off Salterfen Road and to the roundabout at the B1287 to Seaham.

The closure at Salterfen Road in Ryhope. Image by North East Live Traffic via'@NELiveTraffic on Twitter.

The restriction has been in place since Wednesday, when Sunderland City Council advised drivers to avoid the Southern Relief Route after six of the 12 metre high lighting columns came down overnight.

Traffic is being diverted via Ryhope Road and Stockton Road, causing tailbacks earlier today as people returned to work following the weekend.

The council is putting together plans to fix the damage, but the repairs are yet to get under way.

Councillor Michael Mordey, cabinet member for city services on Sunderland City Council, said: "Six lighting columns on the Southern Relief Route came down overnight on Wednesday and another two fell the following day.

Traffic was backed up as it waited to get onto the A19 southbound at Ryhope. Photo by Mandi Pattison.

"The route between Ocean Road and Ryhope Dene was closed to traffic and remains closed as checks are completed on more than 150 columns.

"Other coastal authorities in our region with similar lighting columns also suffered problems during last week’s severe winter weather.

"A programme of repairs is being finalised and traffic remains diverted via Ryhope Road."