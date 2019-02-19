Sunderland Pub lodges bid to extend weekend alcohol hours

A Sunderland pub could be given permission to sell booze as early as 1am on weekends.

The Guide Post Inn, in Ryhope Street South, has lodged a bid with Sunderland City Council to extend its hours.

This includes an extra hour on Friday and Saturday for alcohol sales and live and recorded music.

If approved, the pub would have permission to serve alcohol between 10am and 1am and close at 1.30am on Friday and Saturday.

As part of the application process, applicant and pub group Dorbiere Ltd has submitted evidence around the council’s licensing objectives.

These include preventing public nuisance, crime and disorder and protecting children from harm.

A statement reads: “We will continue to work with existing stakeholders in ensuring the premises remain trouble free while following our existing conditions on our licence.

“We’re also adding Challenge 25 onto our licence to check to make sure those people that look under 25 are of legal age to be served.”

The final decision rests with licensing bosses following a period of public consultation.

The deadline for public comments, which must be made in writing to the council, is Monday, March 18.

A record of the application can also be made by appointment between Monday and Thursday, from 8.30am to5.15pm and Friday from 8.30am to 4.45pm. at the City Centre Customer Services Centre in Fawcett Street, Sunderland.

For more information, visit: www.sunderland.gov.uk/licensing

Chris Binding , Local Democracy Reporting Service