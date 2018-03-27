Sunderland parents and air ambulance crew save baby's life

Heroic parents and air ambulance crew members have been hailed after saving the life of a baby boy who had stopped breathing.

Isaac Hoey, then aged six weeks, was on holiday with parents Helen and Steven in the Mungrisdale area of the Lake District when he suddenly stopped breathing.

Isaac Hoey during his stay in hospital.

Helen and Steven, from Sunderland, performed CPR and managed to get Isaac breathing again before paramedics and the Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS) team arrived to come to his aid.

He was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary (RVI), in Newcastle, where he was put on a ventilator and spent three days in intensive care, followed by four days of rest, before being allowed ot return home.

It was revealed that he had been suffering with bronchitis.

Helen, 31, said: "We had been away for the weekend in the Lake District and Isaac had been poorly with a cold.

"On Monday we had packed the car and were ready to go home when Isaac started crying in his car seat.

“It’s usually normal for a baby to cry, but then he started coughing and his face went blue because he’d stopped breathing.

"I got him out of the car seat and did CPR but it wasn’t the best because he was across my knee, so I took him back in the house and my husband rang 999 and they talked us through what to do.”

Steven then performed CPR and was able to get Isaac breathing again.

The GNAAS team administered oxygen before airlifting him to the paediatric intensive care unit at the RVI.

Andy Mawson, paramedic and director of operations at GNAAS, was on board the aircraft that day.

He said: “Mum and dad deserve a lot of praise for keeping calm during what was a horrific ordeal for them.

"Without their presence of mind, this could have been a lot worse.

“We were able to get Isaac not just to the nearest hospital, but to the one best suited to his needs.

"In this case, that happened to be 60 miles away over the Pennines.

"Getting him there in under 20 minutes saved him time and perhaps saved his life.

"We’re just happy to have been able to help.”

Mrs Hoey said: “GNAAS are obviously a vital service and until you need them, you don’t realise how valuable they are.

"We couldn’t believe how quickly they came and we are so grateful for everything they did for us.

"They were really supportive and not only looked after Isaac but us as well by keeping us informed and making sure we were okay.

“Isaac is now absolutely fine.”

Isaac's family have fundraised for GNAAS since January's incident through a raffle and bake sale, and donations in lieu of gifts at Isaac’s christening.

GNAAS is funded entirely by donations, and needed to raise £5.1million to survive last year.

To find out more, visit www.gnaas.com or call 01325 487263.