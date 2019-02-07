Sunderland midfielder Lynden Gooch celebrates arrival of baby boy

Have your say

Sunderland midfielder Lynden Gooch is celebrating the arrival of his baby boy.

The Californian-born soccer star posted this morning that he and other half Talia McKenna had welcomed son Oax Adam Ezra Gooch into the world on February 2.

His location was tagged as Sunderland Royal Hospital.

He said in his instagram post: "@taliamckenna and I are so proud to finally announce the arrival of our beautiful baby boy, Oax Adam Ezra Gooch on 2/2/19.

"Couldn’t be more proud of my son and superwoman for giving me best day of my life ❤️ #BabyGooch"