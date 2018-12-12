Sunderland man to present National Lottery mini-series showing how funding has helped the city

A Sunderland man will be taking to the small screen as part of a new mini-series showing the impact of National Lottery funding.

Josh Wilkinson has been chosen as the co-host of the new series, which will be shown online.

The show will start in January.

The show will look into good causes across Wearside which have benefited from Lottery funding, and see Josh, who is from Barnes, take to the streets and meet some of the city's inspirational people.

He said: "I'm incredibly excited to be involved with the National Lottery on this project.

"I've learned so much about the great schemes that the National Lottery has helped fund in my local area of Sunderland."

Last year, The National Lottery invested more than £15million into projects across Sunderland, and has funded more than 1,800 good causes in the area since 1994.

These include Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens, which received £3.8million to create a tropical paradise in the heart of the city, and the National Glass Centre which received £6.9million from Arts Council England for its construction.

Several episodes of the mini-series starring Josh have already been put together.

In the show, viewers will see him accompanied by a local celebrity and a camera crew as he gets out and about to learn more about the inspirational work carried out across Sunderland every day.

Jonathan Tuchner, from the National Lottery, said Josh captivated the team with his "confidence and impressive storytelling".

The Barnes lad also showed passion for his city, and a "genuine interest" in helping champion those involved with Lottery-funded projects locally.

Josh added: "Together, this mini-series and more awareness of the National Lottery’s work in Sunderland will really help the city thrive and become as good as it can be."

