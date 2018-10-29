Sunderland man remanded by court on attempted murder charge

A Wearside man has been remanded by magistrates after he was charged with the attempted murder of a woman.

John Paul Forajter, of The Sanderlings in Ryhope, was put before South Tyneside Magistrates' to face the allegation this morning.

It follows a an incident at a property in the street at 12.30am on Saturday.



Northumbria Police have said a 34-year-old woman remains in a stable condition in hospital after sustaining injuries consistent with a stabbing.

Forajter entered no plea when he appeared before the bench and he was remanded in custody until his next appearance, which will be before Newcastle Crown Court on Monday, November 26.

Earlier today, a Northumbria Police spokesperson confirmed they had charged the 40-year-old with the offence.



They said: "Police have charged a man with attempted murder after a woman was found with serious injuries at an address in The Sanderlings, Sunderland.

“John Paul Forajter, 40, of The Sanderlings, has been charged with attempted murder and is due to appear at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court today.

“Officers and emergency services attended an address in The Sanderlings and found a 34-year-old woman had been seriously assaulted.

"She was taken to hospital with injuries consistent with a stabbing and she remains in a stable condition.

“This is being treated as an isolated incident but there are a number of officers in the area to carry out inquiries.

“Anyone with any information about the incident in question is encouraged to speak to those officers on patrol or call police on 101 quoting log 32 27/10/18."

People can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online at www.northumbria.police.uk/contact.