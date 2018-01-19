Sunderland man dies after A19 crash following ‘medical episode’ at the wheel

A Sunderland man has died following a crash on the A19.

The man has today been named by police as Terence Jeffries, 66, of Caspian Road, Hylton Castle.

He is believed to have suffered a medical episode at the wheel, and was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened yesterday.

It took place at around 2.40pm on the northbound carriageway between Sheraton and Hutton Henry - about 800 metres south of the junction for Hutton Henry.

A grey Skoda Octavia Estate veered across lane one of the carriageway, colliding with a tree.

The vehicle then rebounded back onto the carriageway where it came to a standstill near to the central reservation barrier.

Both the North East Ambulance Service and Great North Air Ambulance Service attended.

Durham Constabulary are appealing for witnesses to the collision and would particularly like to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage.

Please call the force’s 101 number, quoting reference 307 of January 18.