Sunderland forces charity gears up for big weekend of events

A Sunderland charity which honours Forces Personnel is gearing up for its biggest weekend of the calendar.

Brothers In Arms, which was originally set up by the families of fallen soldiers to raise money to build the memorial wall which now stands in Mowbray Park, has since gone from strength to strength and continues to support those affected by war.

Brothers In Arms Tom Cuthbertson unveils his van in tribute to his late son Nathan

And on June 1 and 2 it will stage two of its biggest events of the year.

June 1 will see the unveiling of the sixth phase of the Veterans’ Walk in Mowbray Park which honours past and present Forces Personnel from the Army, Navy and Royal Air Force, as well as the Merchant Navy, in a service which will be attended by patron Kate Adie.

Orders are still being taken for granite slabs, engraved with names and military crests, to be laid on the path which will take the total to 400 stones as the walkway gradually weaves its way around the Brothers In Arms Memorial Wall.

Paramedic Tom Cuthbertson, one of the founders of Brothers in Arms, whose son Nathan, 19, was killed while serving his country in Afghanistan, said: “When we built the wall I always had it in my head that we would build a path next to it but it took a while to get planning permission. It’s getting more and more popular and it’s great to see it taking shape.

The Veterans Walk in Mowbray Park

“I drive past Mowbray Park every day in the ambulance and it’s great to see people stood reading the stones. It’s so important it honours living Forces Personnel and celebrates their service.”

June 2 will see another of the charity’s landmark events, Cuthy’s 200, a 60-mile bike ride, which sees 250 riders make the journey from Catterick Garrison, North Yorkshire, to Ashbrooke Sports Ground who, as well as hosting the fundraiser, have made a donation to the charity through collections made on the bars.

Tom said: “We started finishing the bike ride in Ashbrooke in 2011 and it’s a great day. When you ride into the ground to thousands of people cheering you on it’s an amazing sight.”

Cuthy’s 200 will culminate in a fun day at the ground, featuring a live band, climbing wall and activities for kids.

Private Nathan Cuthbertson was 19 when he and two of his colleagues were killed while on foot patrol in the Helmand Province of Afghanistan.

The charity has also unveiled a new look for its van, which was completed for a discount price by Empire Print and Design, featuring images of Paratrooper Nathan.

•Anyone wanting to buy a slab for the Veterans Walk has until May to buy one in time for phase six. Order form available at

https://www.nationalveteranswalk.co.uk/

















Tom and Carla Cuthbertson leading the cyclists at a previous Cuthy 200 Bike Ride into Ashbrooke Sports Ground,