Sunderland film company's Bros documentary shortlisted for Bafta awards

A film production company founded by ardent Sunderland football fans is celebrating a clutch of prestigious Bafta nominations.

Fulwell 73, named in honour of the club's former Fulwell End stand and their 1973 FA Cup final win, is shortlisted in three categories for hit documentary Bros: After The Screaming Stops.

The film, charting the impending reunion of the 1980s pop band, is nominated for best specialist factual programme, directing and editing.

Fulwell 73, also responsible for Netflix documentary Sunderland is also nominated in the best live event category alongside Channel 4 for their Stand Up To Cancer live broadcast.

Gabe Turner, one of the founder members of the firm back in 2005 and a Black Cats fan, praised his staff in a tweet, adding: "So proud & excited this morning! 4 #Baftas noms for @Fulwell73 team!"

Bros singer Luke Goss has said he was "blown away" by the documentary's three nominations.

Luke wrote on Twitter: "What an amazing day...just got a call. ?@BAFTA? just announced our film received 3 nominations!

"Blown away! #BAFTA have made our night! ?@mattgoss? Congrats brother. Sincerely honored!"

Bros: After The Screaming Stops proved to be such an unlikely iPlayer hit that TV bosses decided to broadcast it on BBC Two.

Comments in the film on everything from hindsight and the meaning of home to superstition by twins Matt and Luke Goss prompted giggles from viewers and were mocked online.

The documentary followed the brothers, briefly one of the biggest bands in the world, before they reunited for two 30th anniversary gigs.

It initially aired on BBC Four in December and became a huge talking point, with viewers searching it out on iPlayer.

It has been nominated for the best specialist factual programme at the Baftas, as well as gongs for directing and editing.

The Baftas, standing for the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, take place on Sunday, April 28.