Sunderland fans keep an eye on the weather as they make long trip to Millwall

Sunderland fans will be keeping one eye on the weather forecast as they prepare to travel to London for tomorrow's game with Millwall.

About 2,000 Black Cats supporters are expected to head to the capital for tomorrow's 3pm kick-off, with many of them travelling by train.

Millwall confirmed today that the game will go ahead, advising supporters to check their journey before they travel due to the adverse weather.

Grand Central, which runs trains from Sunderland to King's Cross, has - like most rail operators - been severely affected by this week's heavy snow.

Due to heavy snow and extreme weather affecting its routes, the company is operating a limited timetable today.

Several trains have been cancelled, and Grand Central has warned that services which do run may be subject to delays and short-notice alterations.

Grand Central have warned of possible disruption to train services this weekend.

Customers are advised to check the latest information before they travel using its live arrivals & departures, and to allow extra time to travel to the station.

Anyone who is booked to travel today can defer their journey, and Friday tickets will be valid on any Grand Central service over the weekend.

A Grand Central spokesman said: "Services are expected to be busy on Saturday, so please be aware that if you do not have a seat reservation, you may have to stand for all or part of your journey."

Some fans are also due to travel to London by road, on coaches organised by the A Love Supreme fanzine.

They are due to leave the Stadium of Light at 7am, and those supporters will be hoping the roads are better than they have been this week, with motorists experiencing lengthy delays up and down the country.

Snow showers are forecast for early tomorrow, but these will clear up, though temperatures won't get above 0C, and it will several degree colder.