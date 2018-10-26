Sunderland families urged to dig out their old home movies for Antiques Roadshow-style event

Do you have any old film reels lurking in a drawer, cupboard or shed which might show times gone by in the region?

The North East Film Archive (NEFA) is asking people to dig out old footage for a special Antiques Roadshow-style event in the Pottery Gallery at Sunderland Museum, Library and Winter gardens this Saturday, October 27.

The North East Film Archive says many people will have old home move footage lying forgotten at home. Pic: NEFA.

The archive screening and home movie day, which will run from 11am to 3pm, is being staged as part of NEFA’s new North East On Film project.

Aptly, it’s being held on World Day for Audiovisual Heritage, in conjunction with Sunderland Libraries Literature Festival.

A similar event is also being held in Middlesbrough on Thursday, November 1.

The days will give people the chance to see some magical local archive films for free, and talk to NEFA’s expert archive team about how it can care for your home movies and protect them for future generations to enjoy.

In September, NEFA launched its North East On Film search and rescue campaign, to find historic films made in and about the North East, which may be lying forgotten around the region.

Related: 1960s Vaux beer advert shot at once-popular Sunderland pub released in search for lost film gems

North East On Film delivery manager Julie Ballands said: “Across the North East there will be countless home movie films and videos stored in tins in homes and workplaces, and these films are degrading with each passing season.

“The North East Film Archive carefully safeguards the region’s film heritage by looking after films in our climate-controlled vaults, preserving them for future generations.

“Where funding permits, we’ll look to digitise and make these films available as part of our North East On Film project, supported by the Heritage Lottery Fund.

“These two events in Sunderland and Middlesbrough will offer a great chance for the public to pop in and show us what they have, and to talk to us about how we can help keep their movies – and their own family history - safe.”

As well as a chance to talk to the team about any films and videos you may have, there will also be an opportunity to watch the past come alive via 30-minute programmes of North East archive film featuring some of the beautiful home movies already held in NEFA’s collections.

To find out more about the North East On Film project and forthcoming events, visit www.northeastonfilm.com.