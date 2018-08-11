Sunderland Empire holds ‘Bingo Mingle’ to help city’s older people

Have your say

It was eyes down for a fun house as a popular theatre hosted a bingo afternoon in aid of charity.

Sunderland Empire held its ‘Bingo Mingle’ yesterday in aid of Age UK Sunderland, its chosen charity of the year.

The charity event was organised by a team of staff volunteers in the Dress Circle Bar area of the Grade 2 listed theatre.

Sixty people attended the event and enjoyed prize bingo, music bingo, a free prize draw and tea.

Pamela Jackson, administrator at Sunderland Empire, said: “Following the success of the Afternoon Tea event we held last year for Red Sky Ball, the team wanted to work collaboratively again to ensure another successful event for Age UK Sunderland.

“The support of local businesses has been key to the success of the event and we hope customers have had a fun-filled afternoon while raising funds for a worthy cause.”

Age UK Sunderland offers a range of services to support older people including supporting those in the early stages of dementia their carers.

The Empire thanked local businesses and staff who donated prizes to the event, including The Funky Indian, Asda, the Bridges shopping centre, Greggs, Hilton Garden Inn, Ryman, Sunderland AFC, Thorntons and Ringtons.

As part of its chartity drive, the Empire has had bucket collections in place since January and will continue throughout the year for up and coming shows including Madagascar the Musical, Wicked, Miss Saigon and Peter Pan.