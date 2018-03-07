Sunderland Echo Easter Egg Appeal aims to give children in need a cracking treat

The Sunderland Echo and the charity Hope4 Kidz are hoping you will help make this year’s Easter Egg Appeal a cracking success.

Last year you donated more than 2,ooo chocolate treats, which were distributed to children struggling to overcome long-term illness, disability and problems such as poverty and abuse.

This year we hope you will help us to support even more children.

The Easter Bunny went along to Tesco in The Bridges to help launch this year’s appeal.

Ann Edwards, community champion at the store, said: “We are delighted to be able to support the Easter appeal again this year.”

Wearside charity Hope 4 Kidz, which helps underprivileged children, will be collecting and distributing the eggs in the week leading up to Easter.

Viv Watts, of Hope 4 Kidz said: “We are so grateful to everyone who supports our appeal. We could not support all the charities relying on us without your help.”

Anyone wishing to make a donation can do so at one of our drop-off points: Tesco, The Bridges, Morrisons Seaburn, Morrisons Doxford Park, Sainsbury’s Wessington Way, Sainsbury’s Silksworth, Sainsbury’s Washington, Sainsbury’s Fulwell, Virgin Money Fawcett Street, Virgin Money The Bridges, Virgin Money The Galleries, Virgin Money Chester-le-Street, Virgin Money Durham, Hays Travel, Santander, Wilkinsons. The last day for donations will be Wednesday, March 28.

For details about Hope 4 Kidz or to have an Easter delivery for your unit, call the charity on 0191 534 7788, email aimee.burns@hope4kidz.org.uk. or log on to www.hope4kidz.org.uk.