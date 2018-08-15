Sunderland drivers paying the price for flouting disabled parking rules

Have your say

Motorists have been fined more than 1,600 times for abusing disabled parking spaces in Sunderland over the past three years.

Between 2015/16 and 2017/18, hundreds of motorists wrongly parked in spaces meant to give disabled people easier access to shops and venues.

The council has stepped up enforcement of Blue Badge misuse.

A Freedom of Information Request submitted to Sunderland City Council has revealed 1,608 Penalty Charge Notices (PCNs) were issued over the period.

The fines – which covered drivers parking in disabled bays for any reason – helped the council rake in £41,447 in payments.

Over the same period, 341 fines were given out for drivers parking off-street without displaying a disabled parking permit – bringing in an additional £6,063.

The standard PCN charge is £50 to £70, depending on the offence, and can be issued by civil enforcement officers or through CCTV vehicles.

Offences range from parking at bus stops or double yellow lines to stopping in restricted areas such as school ‘keep clear’ markings.

Between 2015/16 and 2017/18, 51,519 PCNs were handed out, with an income of around £1.4million for the city council.

Coun Amy Wilson, cabinet member for environment and transport, said the council’s parking strategy and services aim to improve road safety, reduce congestion and “promote economic activity”.

“Parking enforcement is part of this strategy and The Highway Code also sets down a series of obligations for motorists when it comes to parking,” she said.

“The council keeps its parking policies and enforcement under continual review.

“In recent years, the council has increased its enforcement resources, stepped up the enforcement of Blue Badge misuse and enforcement outside of weekday business hours.”

She added that surplus from PCNs is invested back into the service, with work this year including:

* Improved visitor and pedestrian access to St Mary’s car park, with the introduction of an automatic door system on the walkway and an upgrade of the lifts.

* Upgrades at Sunniside and St Mary’s car parks to improve customer service with new entry and exit terminals, new pay stations, and new credit/debit card facilities.

* Resurfacing and re-lining of Gorse Road car park and re-lining in other locations.

Penalty Charge Notice Data.

On-street PCNs issued (Code 40 – Parked in a Disabled Bay)/Income received

2015/16 – 121/(£2,632)

2016/17 – 728/(£19,495)

2017/18 – 759/(£19,320)

Total: 1,608/(£41,447)

Off-street PCNs issued (Code 87 – No Disabled Badge)/Income received

2015/16 – 14/(£218)

2016/17 – 165/(£2,868)

2017/18 – 162/(£2,977)

Total: 341/(£6,063)

Total number of PCNs issued/Income received.

2015/16 – 13,392/(£327,289)

2016/17 – 19,085/(£511,937)

2017/18 – 19,042/(£529,566)

Total: 51,519 fines/£1,368,792 income received

Chris Binding, Local Democracy Reporting Service