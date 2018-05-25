Sunderland dentist reveals the celebrities whose smiles people most envy

A leading Sunderland dentist has revealed the celebrity smiles which he's asked to copy the most.

And according to Dr Ken Harris, who runs the UK's top cosmetic dental practice, it's bad news for Geordie pop star Cheryl Cole.

She was once one of the celebs whose teeth people most wanted theirs to look like.

But she's lost her crown to former Coronation Street actress Michelle Keegan, who now plays Corporal Georgie Lane in BBC military drama series Our Girl.

Coming a close second in the celebrity smile stakes are the teeth of Kate Middleton the Duchess of Cambridge and TV personality Holly Willoughby.

Dr Harris, who runs Riveredge Cosmetic Dentistry in Sunderland, revealed patients will often turn up with images of their favourite celebrity and want the same look.

“Michelle Keegan is absolutely a firm favourite at the moment,” said Dr Harris, who is recognised globally as a leader in his field.

“People believe she has the perfect look and will often request to look like her.

“We’ve also had patients turn up with pictures of Kate Middleton and Holly Willoughby, who seem to be popular too.”

But he revealed that other celebrities who were popular not so long ago have fallen out of favour.

“Going back a while, it used to be Demi Moore and then Cheryl Cole and Abi Clancy, but they are certainly not requested very often now,” he said.

Dr Harris warns, however, about yearning for teeth that aren’t natural looking.

“We would encourage people to create a look which gives them nice teeth and not that look too white, or that looks as if they have had massive numbers of cosmetic procedures,” he said.

“There’s no doubt at all that good teeth and a smile makeover can make a huge difference to the way that someone looks and how they feel.

“We will always give them the best advice and create a look which is perfect for them and that they will be happy with.”

Riveredge Cosmetic Dentistry has a world-renowned reputation and was recently voted in the best cosmetic practice in the UK at the prestigious Aesthetic Dentistry Awards.

Despite being a full-time dentist, Dr Harris still manages to fulfil a busy teaching schedule, both nationally and internationally.

He is recognised as one of the leaders in the field of cosmetic dentistry, often being brought in by other practices to handle complex cases.