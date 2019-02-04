Sunderland crime map revealed

Sunderland crime hotspots revealed

These are the addresses subject to some of the highest reported crime levels across Sunderland during December.

The list is collated from official figures on the Home Office's Police.uk website and includes investigations which have been successfully completed, are still ongoing or have been discontinued. City centre addresses are not included in this list.

Many of Sunderland's main roads do not feature as they have been divided up into smaller sections by the figures. Numbers include incidents which have taken place "in the area of" streets and not just in the streets.
Two reported offences in and around the retail park included 11 shoplifting cases and five anti-social behaviour cases.

2. Sunderland Retail Park, off Roker Avenue

Twenty-one reported cases included nine violence and sexual offences (classed together) and six public order offences.

3. Kayll Road, near Sunderland Royal Hospital

Nineteen reported crimes "in the area of" the police station included eight violence and sexual offences and seven drugs caes.

4. Southwick Police Station

