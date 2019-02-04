Sunderland crime hotspots revealed

These are the addresses subject to some of the highest reported crime levels across Sunderland during December.
The list is collated from official figures on the Home Office's Police.uk website and includes investigations which have been successfully completed, are still ongoing or have been discontinued. City centre addresses are not included in this list.
Many of Sunderland's main roads do not feature as they have been divided up into smaller sections by the figures. Numbers include incidents which have taken place "in the area of" streets and not just in the streets.