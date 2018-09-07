Sunderland crews called to multiple car fires

Emergency services were called to a number for car fires overnight which are believed to have been started deliberately.

Firefighters and police officers have attended 'a number of car fires and other incidents' in the Downhill and Hylton Red House areas of Sunderland.

Crews from Sunderland Central fire station were called to a car and a van ablaze on a drive in Hylton Red House at 3.30am this morning.

A spokesman for the fire and rescue service said: "A car and a van were alight on a drive outside a property in Red House. They are believed to have been started deliberately."

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service tweeted in the early hours of this morning: "Crews from across Sunderland have been working with Northumbria Police dealing with a number of car fires and other incidents in the Downhill and Hylton Red House area."