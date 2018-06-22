Sunderland councillor in bookies odds to become next Liberal Democrat leader

He may have been first elected as a councillor less than two years ago, but he's already listed as a contender to take over the helm of his party.

Lib Dem councillor Stephen O'Brien, who represents the Sandhill ward - made up of Grindon, Springwell and Thorney Close - on Sunderland City Council, has been listed in the odds by bookmakers Ladbrokes to become next leader of the party.

The councillor, who serves as the party's deputy leader in Sunderland, only has odds of 100/1 - but that's all Jeremy Corbyn had when he first threw his hat in the ring in the race to become Labour leader.

No leadership election is expected, but punters can place bets on who they think will replace veteran MP and former Business Secretary Sir Vince Cable as the party leader whenever he stands down.

However, it is unlikely that Councillor O'Brien will be taking up the post any time soon as party rules require that the leader be a sitting Member of Parliament - though any member can run to be the party's president.

Responding to the news, Counclillor O'Brien said: "Whilst my nana is going to have a flutter, I'll be concentrating on working with my Lib Dem colleagues on the council to provide an effective opposition to Sunderland's ruling Labour councillors who are more knackers than they are firm favourites to take Sunderland to a victorious future."

"I'm used to being in a clear two-horse race between the Lib Dems and Labour when it comes to elections in our part of Sunderland, but it makes a change to be listed in this national contest.

"Of course, I'm not expecting Vince Cable to stand down any time soon. Vince led us to some impressive local election results including doubling our number of councillors in Sunderland in May's local elections."

Councillor O'Brien won a byelection in January 2017 to take the previously safe Labour ward of Sandhill with a 41.5% increase in the Lib Dem share of the vote.

At evens, the favourite to become next Lib Dem leader is still MP Jo Swinson, the party's current deputy leader, followed by MPs Layla Moran (3/1) and Norman Lamb (8/1).

Former party leader Tim Farron MP matches Cllr O'Brien at 100/1, with Tony Blair on 200/1 and former MP and I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here star Lembit Opik an outside at 500/1.