Sunderland company set to take on new staff

A Sunderland recycling firm is planning to expand its workforce after a successful first year in business.

Pakway, based in Houghton, has built up a team of 21 since being founded last year.

From left to right, Pakway's Jeff Brunskill and Coun Harry Trueman.

Further recruitment is now set to take place, with the company expecting to take on four new staff and one apprentice in the coming months.

Pakway recycles discarded plastic drinks bottles from around the world into clean plastic sheets that can be used again for packaging food and non-food consumer items.

The firm was set up by Jeff Brunskill - who has over 30 years of experience in the plastics industry - with support from Sunderland City Council's business investment team.

As part of its expansion plans, it is set to deliver a second production line in April, which it says will be working to full capacity by the end of the year.

Coun Harry Trueman, deputy leader of Sunderland City Council, said: “Pakway has found an innovative way of solving one of the world’s growing environmental problems, while also creating a successful business with an exciting future. It is a welcome addition to the regional business community.”

Mr Brunskill said: "Our vision is to double capacity and create more jobs and apprentices next year.

“There are a number of factors that have helped us to grow, including the combination of design experience, technical knowledge and process skills we have within our team.

"We’re grateful for the expert advice and support we’ve had from Sunderland’s business investment team who have worked alongside us from the outset.

“Externally, we’ve also been aided by the global push to recycle more, greater awareness of the need to recycle and increased pressure on businesses to make sure a proportion of what they produce is recovered.”

According to figures from the American Chemistry Council, the average consumer uses 166 plastic water bottles annually.

Meanwhile, the collection and disposal of plastic bottles currently costs UK local councils an estimated £100million per year.

Recycling one tonne of plastic bottles saves 1.5 tonnes of carbon dioxide by avoiding landfill or incineration.

At current capacity, Pakway can save about 7,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide per year, excluding additional savings through reduced pollution and other factors.

The grocery industry is a key sector for Pakway, which also supplies markets including toys, electronic goods and household items.