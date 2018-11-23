Sunderland communications firm plans to double workforce after landing lucrative deal with global manufacturer

A Sunderland communications firm is celebrating after landing a lucrative deal with global medical and safety solutions provider Dräger UK.

Sunderland Echo Portfilio Awards winner Nice Network, formerly CCS, beat off stiff competition to land the contract, which will see it completely overhaul the company’s telecoms network.

Michael Gibson and Mike Mead

Dräger is a global manufacturer of hospital and industrial safety products, employing more than 13,000 people across 190 countries.

The company has worked with Nice Network to invest in new mobile devices and data plans in order to improve productivity and keep costs low.

Mike Mead, corporate account director of Nice Network UK, said: “We are delighted to have been chosen to work with Dräger.

“The company boasts an extensive list of clients spanning the entire globe and like us – is an extremely customer-focused business.

“It’s credit to our approach that we have managed to secure this contract and is an acknowledgement of the quality of work our team has put in over recent years.”

Michael Gibson, indirect purchasing manager at Dräger UK, added: “By working with Mike (Mead) and the team, not only are we providing our staff with brand new handsets but we’re also driving down costs, which given the current economic climate, is a huge help.”

He added: “It was reassuring to work with Mike (Mead), who came across as a very good, assured professional and what we want at Dräger, is to work alongside seasoned professionals who are leaders in their field and he certainly fits the bill.

Nice Network UK, which sold the first ever mobile handset in the North East back in 1986, recently underwent a complete brand overhaul to coincide with the company’s ambitious growth plans.

The 32-year-old firm, which has been headquartered in Sunderland since its inception, currently employs 24 members of staff and has an annual turnover of £2.8million.

However, over the next 12 months, the company has ambitious plans to double its headcount and is expecting turnover to top £4million.

Nice Network has carved out a real niche for itself in the corporate sector and, because it is network independent, offers impartial advice to businesses of all shapes and sizes.

As well as providing telecoms support it also specialises in the provision of IoT (Internet of Things) technology, IT systems, security and internet connectivity.

It already counts the likes of Nike, Puma, Newcastle United, Esh Group and Russell Hobbs among its client list and this deal will further strengthen the company’s portfolio.