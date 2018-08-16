Sunderland College celebrates 'fantastic' results for A-Level students

Almost two-thirds of Sunderland College students collecting their A-Level results today achieved A* to C grades.

That gives the college one of its best years yet, with its team marking a 100% pass rate in 18 A-Level subjects including biology, mathematics, geography, law and computing science.

The college’s overall pass rate is 98.2%, which is an increase from last year, while 72% of students achieved grades A* to Cs.

The results have enabled A-Level students to accept offers from universities including Cambridge and Durham, and progress to higher level apprenticeships or employment.

Among those to receive their results was Lucy Talbot from Peterlee, who turned 18 today

She gained a distinction* in music BTEC, which she studied alongside her A-Levels, gaining a B in drama and C in mathematics.

She had an unconditional offer from the University of Salford to study drama.

She said: “I am relieved and really happy with my results.

"Even though I had an unconditional offer I still wanted to do well.”

To reward their hard work and to encourage students to celebrate together, the college hosted a breakfast celebration event with pastries and light refreshments at 7am.

Staff were there to congratulate the students when they received their results.

Family and friends who had supported students through their last two years of study were also invited.

Jackie Moreland, director of Sunderland Sixth Form, said: “We are proud of the fantastic achievements of our A-Level students this year.

"They are testament to the hard work and dedication of both staff and students.

"We are delighted that they have achieved the results they need to progress to their chosen destinations including prestigious universities, higher level apprenticeships and the start of an exciting new career.

“We have inspired our students to achieve their best and aim high and wish them every success in the next stage of their journey.”

Students who weren’t able to come into college results were emailed their results and college staff were available for any students who required advice and guidance in deciding their next

step.

The college offers one of the largest range of A-Level subjects in the region.

In addition to A-Levels, the college also offers full-time technical and professional courses, apprenticeships, university level qualifications and part-time courses for adults.