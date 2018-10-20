Sunderland coastguard called to boat taking on water

Sunderland coastguard and RNLI teams were called to a broken down pleasure boat taking on water on the River Wear.

Just before 4pm today, the coastguard were called to assist four people aboard a pleasure boat which was located alongside Palmers Hill Quay, Monkwearmouth.

A spokesperson for the Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team said: "Immediately following a day's Coastguard Emergency Response Casualty Care training course, the team was called to a report of a pleasure boat with four persons on board taking on water in the River Wear at Sunderland.

"After a brief search, the vessel was located alongside Palmers Hill Quay, Monkwearmouth, having also suffered a fouled propeller.

"Three of the crew were able to climb ashore with the fourth remaining on board. Sunderland RNLI Atlantic lifeboat was directed to the vessel, which was then towed to the Half-Tide Basin at Sunderland Marina where it was beached to allow repairs to be carried out.

"A senior coastal operations officer from HM Coastguard also attended the incident."

