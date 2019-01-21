Sunderland City Council named in top 100 LGBT-inclusive employers in Britain

Sunderland City Council has been named one of the best employers in Britain by a LGBT equality charity in its Top 100 Employers list for 2019.

This is the first time the city council has broken into the Stonewall Top 100 after being ranked 76th in the list of the country’s most inclusive employees - up 71 places from its ranking of 147th last year.

Coun Michael Mordey, deputy leader of Sunderland City Council and portfolio holder with responsibility for equality and diversity, said: “We are extremely proud and delighted of our achievement in making Stonewall’s Top 100 Employers and are very happy to join a number of Sunderland partners who have featured as high performers in this table.

“The Stonewall Top 100 Employers are the best performing employers on Stonewall’s Workplace Equality Index, an annual audit of workplace culture for lesbian, gay, bi and trans staff.

“Sunderland always has been and continues to be a welcoming city. We have a long history of communities living and working together and we are proud to be a city that continues to embraces diversity and collaboration.

“We will continue to innovate and improve to ensure we remain at the forefront of LGBT Inclusivity for both our staff and the people of Sunderland.”

This year’s Top 100 was the largest ever with 445 employers entering, demonstrating their commitment to LGBT workplace inclusion.

Patrick Melia, the city council’s chief executive, added: “Our priority is on making Sunderland City Council a LGBT+ inclusive employer, and ensuring that our colleagues and residents feel the benefits of this work.

“It is fantastic that we’re able to spread this message of inclusion across a wider network with this recognition.”

As part of the Top 100, Stonewall collects more than 92,000 anonymous responses from employees on their experience of Britain’s workplace culture and diversity.

An overwhelming 93 per cent of non-LGBT employees who responded to the survey, say they understand why their employer is committed to LGBT equality.

Last year, Stonewall released research that revealed more than a third of LGBT staff (35 per cent) have hidden they are LGBT at work and almost one in five LGBT employees (18 per cent) have been the target of negative comments from colleagues because of their identity.

Darren Towers, Stonewall’s Executive Director said: ‘Sunderland City Council and all those who have made this year’s Top 100 Employers list are making a huge difference to workplaces, services and communities across the UK.”