Sunderland City Council leader blames Tory Government for loss of X-Trail at Wearside's Nissan plant

The leader of Sunderland City Council says Nissan bosses' decision not to build the X-Trail in Sunderland 'lies at the feet of Theresa May and the Tory Government'.

The news that the model will not be built on Wearside has come as a huge blow to the near 7,000-strong workforce at the car firm's Sunderland plant when it was confirmed earlier today.

Nissan had previously announced in 2016 that the next-generation X-Trail for the European market would be built on Sunderland, where it already makes the Qashqai, Juke, Q30, Note and the zero-emission electric Leaf.

But today bosses confirmed reports that the model would not be built in Sunderland and say Brexit 'uncertainty' is not helping.



Coun Graeme Miller, leader of Sunderland City Council, said: "It's disappointing news. The decision falls on the uncertainty of Brexit. It lies at the feet of Theresa May and the Conservative Government and their inability to deliver.

"It's damaging people in the north of England and particularly Sunderland.

"Whilst there are no jobs going at the plant because of this, it is a loss of what was a very very important future contract."

Sunderland MPs have shared their views about the decision referring to it as a 'great loss of future investment in Sunderland'.

"My personal view is that the British people voted to leave so we have to get that done," said Coun Miller.

"The fact Theresa May and her Tory Government have sat for two and a half years delivering nothing.

"People are now getting really anxious about it.

"I don't think Nissan will be the only in the north east to be affected by this.

He added that going forward he hopes to see Nissan as a 'good news story' at the plant which produces around 2,000 cars made every day.

Instead, the X-Trail will now be produced at its Kyushu plant in Japan.

Nissan has confirmed that future models planned for the Sunderland plant - the next-generation Juke and Qashqai - are unaffected.