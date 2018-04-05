Sunderland city centre road reopens as police confirm injured male found late last night

A Sunderland City Centre road has reopened as police confirm they are investigating how a male came to be found injured.

John Street had been closed between Athenaeum Street and Borough Road following an the incident late last night.

A Northumbria Police spokeswoman said: "Just before midnight last night police received a report of an injured male on John Street in Sunderland.

"The male was taken to hospital by paramedics.

"Officers attended the scene and are currently investigating the incident.

"A road closure on John Street has now been lifted and the road is now open to the public.

The scene of the incident in John Street.

Northumbria Police have now tweeted: "John Street - Sunderland. Police are remaining on scene whilst enquiries ongoing however the road is open to traffic and members of the public. Thank you for patience."

North East Live Traffic‏ tweeted: "John Street in Sunderland has been reopened to traffic however the Police incident is still ongoing"

@NELiveTraffic tweeted earlier: "John Street in #Sunderland is fully closed in both directions from its junctions with Borough Rd and High St West due to an ongoing Police incident from last night."

Anyone with information about the incident should contact police on 101 quoting log 1149 1149 04/05/18 or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.