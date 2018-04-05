Sunderland city centre road closed after 'police incident'

A Sunderland City Centre road has been sealed off after a 'police incident' last night.

Northumbria Police said John Street is closed between Athenaeum Street and Borough Road, but were unable to confirm any further details.

It has been reported that officers were called to reports of an injured man on the street just before midnight.

He was reportedly taken to hospital by paramedics. .

@NELiveTraffic tweeted: "John Street in #Sunderland is fully closed in both directions from its junctions with Borough Rd and High St West due to an ongoing Police incident from last night."