Sunderland children's services spend £7.7million on agency staff as top boss resigns

Sunderland's struggling children's services organisation spent £7.7m on temps in a year it has emerged.

Alex Hopkins, the man brought in to lead the turnaround of the service after 2015's Ofsted fiasco, has also resigned.

The watchdog rated the department and the authority’s safeguarding section as ‘inadequate’ in a report issued in July that year.

Sunderland City Council’s cabinet later agreed to establish a company to deliver children’s services on their behalf, with Alex Hopkins leading the organisation Together for Children.

Now an investigation by the BBC has found that the organisation, which took over the running of services in April, have revealed the vast amount spent on agency temps.

Following a Freedom of Information request, the trust disclosed it spent £7.7m on temporary social workers in the 2016/17 financial year.

The group defended its spending as part of its efforts to raise standards.

Newcastle City Council spent just under £157,000 during the same period and the 11 North East councils, excluding Sunderland, spent a total of £8.1m.

Deborah Jenkins, chair of the Together for Children board, told the BBC the use of temporary staff was "inevitable" with "enormous efforts going into recruitment".

"You can't expect there to be a complete shift [in culture] in the first few months," she said.

"I do feel the roots of radical change are there."

She also denied the department was a "rudderless ship" following the departure of Mr Hopkins.