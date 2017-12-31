Sunderland celebrities share their New Year’s resolutions for 2018

From drinking more water to eating less red meat, well-known Mackems have been making their New Year’s Resolutions.

Olympian Tony Jeffries, who now lives in LA, stuck to his resolution for 2017, which was to give up alcohol, now he wants to focus more on family.

Melanie Hill

He said: “My resolution is to focus on my family more than business. I’m starting to figure out how to separate them both. I’ve been obsessed with business since I stopped boxing, now I have three kids and need to give them more of my attention.”

Like many people, Sunderland-born actress and former Monkwearmouth School pupil Melanie Hill, who’s currently starring in Coronation Street as Cathy, is hoping for a healthier 2018.

Speaking to the Echo, she said: “My New Year’s Resolution is to eat less meat. I am gradually doing it anyway but in the New Year I want to only have red meat twice a week, for both ethical and health reasons. My daughter is a vegan and she says she feels amazing - not that I could do that, I love my cheese too much.”

Celebrity chef Stacie Stewart from Roker, whose recent TV credits include appearing on Channel 4’s Tried and Tasted: The Ultimate Shopping List alongside Michelin-starred chef Michel Roux Jnr, is also planning to make small changes which could have a big impact.

(L-R) Stacie Stuart, Fred Sirieix, Michel Roux, Lucy Alexander and Jay Rayner on Channel 4's Ultimate Shopping List

“I plan to incorporate one small change a week into my routine. The first will be to drink more water,” she said.

As you’d expect from Sunderland’s health and fitness guru Katie Bulmer Cooke, who rose to prominence on The Apprentice, she is also shaping up after Christmas, and is also pledging to help charity more.

She said: “Like everyone at this time of year I set myself a health and fitness goal. This year I’m going to get back into dancing as a form of exercise. I used to dance a lot and I loved it, and after doing Strictly Sunderland I remembered how much I miss it, so I’m going to attend classes and get myself along to the new Dance City in the city centre.

“The second one is to do more to help Sunderland based charities. After being involved with Centrepoint this year and taking part in the Sunderland Sleep Out it has motivated me to do as much as I can to help charities that directly benefit people in our city.”

Fitness expert Katie Bulmer-Cooke

Meanwhile, drummer Dave Harper from Frankie & the Heartstrings had a more political vow as Britain prepares for Brexit.

“My New Year’s Resolution is to celebrate a number one record (in Lichtenstein) on my 30th Birthday with my blue passport,” he quipped.

Author Bryan Talbot from Ashbrooke, whose graphic novels include Alice in Sunderland, said his resolution was “ To learn French! We’re giving a presentation at the Amiens Comics Festival this year, and we’re going to do it in French - without a safety net!”

Frankie and the Heartstrings