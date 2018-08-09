Sunderland car park to close until further notice to allow for Vaux site development

A city centre car park is being shut down until further notice to allow for development work on a key Sunderland regeneration site.

Livingstone Road car park in Sunderland city centre will be closed until further notice from Monday August 20.



Sunderland City Council said the closure is for ground and utility works connections to the neighbouring Vaux Development site.



The closest alternative car park is St Mary’s multi-storey, which can be accessed 200m from Livingstone Road car park on the left.



Further details on alternative city centre parking are at: https://www.sunderland.gov.uk/car-parks



Drivers requiring any further information can contact the council's Parking Services team on 0191 510 8342 or email parking@sunderland.gov.uk