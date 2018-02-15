Sunderland call centre makes it a hat-trick of regional titles

A Sunderland customer services team is celebrating after winning a regional title for the third year running.

BGL Customer Services’ Sunderland centre once again retained the Contact Centre of the Year at the North East Contact Centre Awards.

The Sunderland Enterprise Park team also picked up the award for Outstanding Contribution to the Community and was shortlisted in the People Development Heroes category at the Ramside Hall Hotel event.

The award’s recognise achievements of individuals and teams at contact centres, giving the opportunity to benchmark progress against others in the customer service industry.

All the nominees go through a comprehensive judging process, including a face-to-face personal interview or site visit.

During the last year almost £21,000 was donated through BGL’s corporate social responsibility programme in Sunderland, to support a range of local causes from youth clubs and nursing homes to dog kennels.

A further £58,000 was fundraised by the teams themselves, and 2,200 volunteering hours were completed to make a difference in the community.

Nicola Sumner, customer operations director for BGL Group, said: “I’m delighted that for a third year running we’ve been named North East Contact Centre of the Year.

“Not only that, we’ve been recognised for the fantastic support our people offer to our local community in Sunderland and the great work of our development team supporting colleagues across the business.

“It’s not easy to achieve this level of success and it’s testament to the team’s hard work and dedication.”

“We’ve made some great improvements to our contact centres to continue providing an exceptional level of service for our customers and we’ve got lots more in the pipeline.”

These awards mark the latest accolades for BGL’s contact centres, which were named best in Europe last November when they won the Gold award for Large Contact Centre of the Year 2017 at the European Contact Centre and Customer Service Awards.