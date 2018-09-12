Sunderland businesses to get expert help on exporting to America as special trade roadshow heads for city

Sunderland businesses of all sizes have the chance to learn about exporting to North America at a free event hosted by Department for International Trade (DIT).

Experts will provide a masterclass to businessmen and women in the city on September 20, when the DTI's Export Hub - a converted goods truck - pulls up at the Stadium of Light.

David Coppock, DIT’s head of North East, said the session will focus on how specific sectors can tap into opportunities in North America, including on food and drink and how to enter the market.

The events will provide essential information on the benefits of exporting and the key steps and processes that need to be considered. Businesses will also learn about the ongoing support available from the DIT.

Mr Coppock said: “The relationship between the North East of England and North America has never been stronger. In fact, exports to the region in the first quarter of 2018 alone totalled an impressive £303.3million.

“North America is the most competitive economy in the world, so events like this are designed to provide practical tips and advice that will help businesses navigate the market. With each state in North America comes with its own unique challenges including differing tastes, trade regulations and taxation.

"However, our International Trade Advisers are on hand to help firms overcome these barriers and start or expand their exports to this market.

He added: “Businesses across the North East looking to export to North America and grow their business should join us at the Export Hub and find out what support is on offer.

"This event is designed to inspire, educate and support SMEs looking to explore overseas market. I hope to welcome many new faces to the event and show them ways in which they can reap the benefits of exporting.”

The event will also see experts from DIT North America, including Rebecca Mowat, DIT’s head of Trade and Investments, South East USA, who will be on hand to offer practical advice on how firms can succeed in the North American marketplace.

Mr Coppock said the Export Hub roadshow is part of DIT’s Exporting is GREAT campaign, promoting British industry and the role it plays in the world's economy.

He said one business which has already benefitted from DIT’s support in the US market is Stockton-on-Tees based Skignz.

The company, which designs and produces augmented reality platforms for mobile phones, has been working closely with DIT advisers on the ground across the US to identify new partners and buyers. It is now exploring opportunities to provide its software to major US telecoms providers and sports leagues.

The exports masterclass takes place form 8.30am and 1pm aboard the truck, with the food and drink session taking place at 9.10am and "how to enter the market" at 9.30am.

One-to-one sessions will also take place from on the export truck from 10.10am.

Businesses of all sizes can register to visit the Export Hub at the Stadium of Light, Sunderland at Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/doing-business-in-north-america-tickets-48241533726

